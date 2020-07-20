Courts deserve scrutiny, not scorn

Early on, the United States’ experiment using three branches of government to check and balance one another could have taken a ruinous turn.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

Before leaving the White House in defeat in 1801, John Adams sought to ensure that Federalist philosophy would dominate the judicial branch by appointing a bunch of new judges.

His political enemy and the new president, Thomas Jefferson, attempted to thwart the last of these appointments, one made to William Marbury.