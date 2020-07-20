Menu Search Log in

Courts deserve scrutiny, not scorn

"In a representative democracy, no official and no branch of government should be above scrutiny. But there’s an important distinction between scrutiny and contempt."

By

Opinion

July 20, 2020 - 9:26 AM

Kansas Judicial Center

Early on, the United States’ experiment using three branches of government to check and balance one another could have taken a ruinous turn.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

Before leaving the White House in defeat in 1801, John Adams sought to ensure that Federalist philosophy would dominate the judicial branch by appointing a bunch of new judges.

His political enemy and the new president, Thomas Jefferson, attempted to thwart the last of these appointments, one made to William Marbury.

Related
July 17, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 16, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending