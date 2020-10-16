COVID-19 a challenge for Kansas schools

COVID-19 is threatening the way Kansas schools do their work. Randy Watson, state education commissioner, told members of the Kansas Association of School Boards recently that the way schools deliver education currently is “not sustainable.”

Although 1A to small 4A schools are returning to traditional five-day-a-week on-site classes because they can keep class sizes to fewer than 15 and require masks and social distancing, most larger schools are obliged to operate differently. They are using all online, remote or hybrid models where students alternate attending on-site for part of the week and study remotely the remainder of the week.

Kansas is not alone in this. These school schedules are in operation from California to South Carolina to comply with COVID-19 safety measures.