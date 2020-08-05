Demand for premature Election Night results is dangerous

Call it the trial balloon that launched a thousand punctures. On Thursday morning President Donald Trump tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The suggestion that the Nov. 3 election could be delayed was immediately condemned, and Trump was treated to several remedial lessons about who is responsible for fixing the date of the election. (It’s not the president.)

But it was another Trump tweet on Thursday that caught my attention, one that signaled how he might seek to discredit the results of an election he can’t postpone.