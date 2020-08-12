Democrats should ignore calls to radically change platform

When the Democratic Party meets to endorse Joe Biden as its candidate for president next week, it will also adopt an official platform. But a small coalition of delegates is opposing the proposed platform because it doesn’t call for an end to military aid to Israel and sanctions against Iran. The group of about 100, called the Muslim Delegates and Allies Coalition, is also calling for an end to qualified immunity, no-fly lists, the Patriot Act and other measures. It is one of multiple groups making similar foreign policy demands of the party. Another, led by California delegates, gathered 223 signatures for its petition to end military aid to Israel.

The party’s proposed platform rejects “the targeting of Muslim, Arab, and other racial and ethnic communities based on their faith and backgrounds at home and abroad.” That’s a plank we wholeheartedly support.

But the dissenting delegates want the party to go further. They interpret America’s alliance with Israel and sanctions against Iran as motivated by racial and religious bigotry. The group says they are focused on moving the party “away from establishment foreign policy and racist national security measures.”