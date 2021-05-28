Don’t roll your eyes at Ohio’s vaccine lottery

At the pandemic’s start, all governors faced a question: How do you make decisions without a road map?

My approach to the pandemic reflects what I’ve learned in over 40 years of public service. Throughout my career, I have made my share of mistakes. They usually come from not seeking out experts in the field and not following my instinct.

So, as the pandemic has evolved, I have consulted frequently with current and former governors, local health commissioners in Ohio, mayors and other elected officials. Our team has sought advice from medical and scientific experts in Ohio and across the country.