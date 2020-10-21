Drawing up district maps should be a nonpartisan process

Gov. Laura Kelly’s proposal earlier this month to create an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission is a worthwhile one. We hope that the Legislature approves it next session and takes politics out of the process.

Two weeks ago, we wrote about the importance of the upcoming election to our state’s representation. In short, if Republicans have a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate, they can create an abundance of mischief while drawing maps, diluting votes of the opposition party. They could create a district less favorable to U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, let’s say. They could attempt to pad their majorities at the Statehouse.

This isn’t just supposition. Outgoing Senate President Susan Wagle said as much in comments to GOP donors. She didn’t even attempt a pretense of fairness.