Economic powers of presidents overblown

No one president has the power to control the economy. And no American should think it would be good if a president did wield such authority.

November 17, 2020 - 8:42 AM

The big political issues in Kansas and across the country this year were the economy and the coronavirus.

The two are intricately linked. And neither is easily controlled.

While both are serious issues, it has been entertaining to watch Republicans spin economic news – over the past several months and the past few years.

