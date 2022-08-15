 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
A cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie

For the last 33 years, the famed author has lived under a death threat, but he has not cowed from engaging with readers and promoting free speech

By

Editorials

August 15, 2022 - 3:09 PM

Writer Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye. Michael Greenlar | The Post-Standard

New York’s Chautauqua Institution describes itself as “a community of artists, educators, thinkers, faith leaders and friends dedicated to exploring the best in humanity.”

On Friday morning, the worst in humanity came calling on Chautauqua, New York, when an assailant rushed the stage and attacked the great author Salman Rushdie, stabbing him several times, it appeared, in the neck. It was immediately apparent that his injuries were grievous.

Rushdie, who refused to be cowed by a 1989 fatwa from the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who did not care for one of Rushdie’s books, lived a profoundly self-examined life, out and about, eschewing security, engaging with his readers, giving speeches and supporting authors’ rights and free speech all across the planet.

