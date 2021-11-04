A rough night for Democrats

Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia Governor’s race on Tuesday is a political thunderclap that should warn Democrats about their ideological overreach. But it may be more important as a template for how Republicans can win back the suburbs after their alienation from the GOP during the Trump Presidency.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a race that was too close to call for nearly 24 hours. Standing behind him from left are wife Tammy and daughter Emma and son Josh.

The rebuke to Democrats was also clear in New Jersey, where Republican Jack Ciattarelli was neck-and-neck Wednesday morning with incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy. (Murphy eked out the win.)

Mr. Ciattarelli won back suburban counties in a huge voter swing that pollsters didn’t see coming in a state Joe Biden won by 16 points.