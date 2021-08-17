America in full color

Tucker Carlson and his less mainstream allies will surely see in new census numbers a reason to turn up the volume on their tired racial and ethnic whine: American whites are on track to lose their majority status due to permissive immigration policies and discrepant birth rates. They say this as though Mexican Americans, Asian Americans and others — what Carlson has toxically referred to as “new people, more obedient voters from the Third World” — cannot honor the principles that make America great, a claim that clashes with any honest reading of history.

We see in the new numbers a healthy indicator that the United States continues to evolve racially and ethnically, and a timely reminder to whites that the nation badly needs to welcome and integrate people with a range of backgrounds if it has any hope of remaining economically and culturally dynamic. (We also see powerful evidence that it’s increasingly out of date to see America through a white-and-Black lens, but that’s the subject for another editorial.)

In the demographic data just released from the 2020 count, the U.S. white non-Hispanic population fell to 58%, down from 69% in 2000. Hispanics now make up 19% of us. Asian Americans grew to 6%. Blacks held roughly steady at about 12%, as their total numbers grew modestly.