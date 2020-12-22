Anger about virus is misplaced

The pandemic has stretched on for months. And while vaccines are on the way, it’s going to stretch on for at least several more.

So what do we gain by abusing those who work to help us? Why did Shawnee County commissioners press Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino to the point that he resigned two weeks early? Why did Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw feel the need to quit after vocally supporting a mask mandate? Zooming out, public health officials across the nation have been leaving their jobs in droves.

If you’re angry, if you’re disappointed, that’s OK. But none of these people created this situation. A microscopic virus did.