 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Another new low, even for Greitens

“Join the MAGA crew,” he says. “Getting a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, and no tagging limit.” RINO, of course, refers to “Republicans in name only.”

By

Editorials

June 21, 2022 - 2:56 PM

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018. He’s seeking the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH/LAURIE SKRIVAN/TNS

Missourians have long been accustomed to boorish behavior from Eric Greitens, the disgraced former governor credibly accused of tying up and forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him, in addition to charges of major campaign finance violations. He resigned in dishonor after those allegations surfaced. Later, his ex-wife alleged he had also abused her and their children, even knocking one of their sons’ tooth loose.

But the state will still be outraged by Greitens’ latest stupidity: a commercial produced to support his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

In the video, Greitens introduces himself as a Navy SEAL, which is misleading enough. He’s a civilian whose service in the Navy remains highly controversial.

Related
May 27, 2022
April 5, 2022
March 25, 2022
May 30, 2018
Most Popular