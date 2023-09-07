Anti-choice states trap women

To assess what America’s increasingly radicalized movement against abortion rights is plotting next against America’s women, it’s generally useful to look to Texas. And what’s going on in the Lone Star State right now should be chilling not just to those who support reasonable abortion rights but to anyone who understands that unfettered travel within the U.S. is as fundamental a freedom for Americans as speech or religion. …

Ordinances already approved in two Texas cities and in two counties make it illegal for anyone to aid a pregnant woman in leaving the state for abortion services by using local roads and highways. ….

If a husband wants to prevent his wife from leaving the state for an abortion, for example, he could threaten to sue anyone who offered to drive her. …