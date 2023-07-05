Are we all just driving angry?

Something scary is happening on the streets of Kansas and Missouri. The number of people hit and killed by motor vehicles has been increasing dramatically, according to a new report — part of a dramatic uptick in pedestrian traffic fatalities across the country.

The new report from the Governors Highway Safety Administration reveals that in Kansas the number of such deaths skyrocketed from just 18 in 2019 to 47 in 2022. The increase was smaller in Missouri, but involved much larger numbers: There were 111 pedestrian fatalities in 2019, which rose to 129 last year. If there is any good news for our region in the report, it’s that both states have lower fatality rates than the national average of 2.38 pedestrian traffic deaths per 100,000 people.

It’s a nationwide problem. Across the country, more than 7,500 people died last year because they were hit by a car or other vehicle. That’s up from just over 6,300 three years earlier — and a shocking jump from the 2010 number of 4,302 deaths.