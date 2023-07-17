As temperatures soar, more states should enact this protection

It’s too darn hot in much of the United States. Nearly 50 million people are living in a “heat dome” where the temperature has been topping 100 degrees. Heat advisories and warnings are in effect across Florida, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and Southern California. But here’s what compounds the misery for those who cannot pay their soaring utility bills: Only three states in that group prevent shut-offs during heat waves. So, as temperatures soar to levels anyone would agree are extreme, some Americans are likely to lose their ability to run their fans and air conditioning.

Across the country, 19 states ban utilities from cutting off service to their customers during excessive heat waves. Rules vary by state, but most prevent shut-offs above 95 degrees or when there is a heat advisory in effect in a county. Every state should have a rule like this.

Excessive heat waves are becoming the norm. The beginning of July marked the hottest week on record for the planet. Even places that once rarely faced blazing temperatures, such as the Pacific Northwest, are grappling with heat and seeing frenzied buying of air conditioners and backup generators. But low-income families aren’t able to install costly systems.