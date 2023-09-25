As Washington descends into chaos, McCarthy reaps what he has sown

Funding of the federal government is set to expire at midnight on Sunday, Oct. 1. The shutdown would be the U.S. government’s first since early 2019, when a 34-day shutdown ended with then-President Trump backing away from his demand to fund a border wall. Before then, the most recent shutdowns were in 2013, 1995, and 1990.

If the rarity of a shutdown doesn’t garner the attention it should, the consequences must. During a shutdown, members of the military aren’t paid, air travel is disrupted, and non-essential federal functions cease. Social Security, Medicare, SNAP, Food and Drug Administration inspections, and small business loans are affected. Millions of federal employees won’t receive paychecks.

All this is bad enough. What’s worse is that we could see this coming. In fact, it seemed destined to happen ever since January 7, 2023. That, to jog one’s memory, was the day McCarthy became Speaker of the House, succeeding on the 15th vote of what was the longest Speaker election since the Civil War.