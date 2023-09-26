 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
At last, the beginning of the end of the Hollywood strikes

The entertainment industry is an economic engine for Los Angeles and California. We're glad to see it begin to come back alive.

September 26, 2023

A picketer shares a message about Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger while walking the picket line outside the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, CA on June 6, 2023. The Directors Guild of America recently signed a new contract and the screen actors guild SAG-AFTRA has authorized a strike at the end of the month if they cannot come to terms with the studios. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Whew. There’s an end in sight for one of the two historic Hollywood strikes.

Nearly five months after writers walked off the job, the Writers Guild of America announced over the weekend a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal. The hope now is that an agreement with the actors union isn’t far behind and Los Angeles’ entertainment industry — and the untold numbers of local businesses that rely on it — will get back to work soon.

The last few months have been extraordinarily difficult for the people who make Hollywood magic happen and those whose livelihoods depend on a thriving entertainment industry. The WGA strike began May 2, with SAG-AFTRA members joining the picket lines on July 14. It was Hollywood’s first double strike in 63 years, but the effects were felt beyond those unions. Crew members have also been out of work with production largely shut down. Businesses that rely on industry spending, including restaurants, hotels and service providers, have been hurt as well.

