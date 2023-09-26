At last, the beginning of the end of the Hollywood strikes

Whew. There’s an end in sight for one of the two historic Hollywood strikes.

Nearly five months after writers walked off the job, the Writers Guild of America announced over the weekend a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which includes Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal. The hope now is that an agreement with the actors union isn’t far behind and Los Angeles’ entertainment industry — and the untold numbers of local businesses that rely on it — will get back to work soon.

The last few months have been extraordinarily difficult for the people who make Hollywood magic happen and those whose livelihoods depend on a thriving entertainment industry. The WGA strike began May 2, with SAG-AFTRA members joining the picket lines on July 14. It was Hollywood’s first double strike in 63 years, but the effects were felt beyond those unions. Crew members have also been out of work with production largely shut down. Businesses that rely on industry spending, including restaurants, hotels and service providers, have been hurt as well.