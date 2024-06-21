Beijing threatens another US ally in South China Sea scuffle

In case you missed it, China this week stepped up its naval harassment of an important American friend in Asia — and we don’t mean Taiwan. A serious skirmish involving the Philippine navy is a reminder that Beijing’s ambitions in the region are bigger than one island.

Chinese boats on Monday seized two Philippine vessels attempting to resupply an outpost on the Second Thomas Shoal. This is an area within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea on which Manila maintains a World War II-era ship as a military post.

Filipino officials say Chinese coast guard vessels scuffled with the rubber resupply boats, and that the Chinese engaged in fighting with knives and spears, costing one Filipino sailor a thumb. The Philippine military chief of staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., described the incident as “piracy.” It’s one of the most significant skirmishes between the two countries in a long-running territorial dispute.

Beijing claims a preposterously large portion of the South China Sea as its own, claims that have been challenged by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and others. An international tribunal in The Hague has ruled against China’s claim. This hasn’t deterred Beijing from harassing fishing vessels and other craft in areas over which China has no legitimate claim.

Manila is a treaty ally of the U.S., meaning America has committed to come to Manila’s aid in case of an attack. Manila and Washington made clear they don’t believe Monday’s actions rise to that level, but it’s hard to escape the suspicion that Beijing is probing to see how much it can get away with.

The episode is a reminder that while much strategic discussion about China these days focuses on Taiwan — with good reason — that island isn’t America’s only strategic interest in the region. The U.S. has obligations to other allies, and military and commercial interests in securing freedom of navigation through the South China Sea.

Beijing disagrees, to put it mildly. The danger is growing that if the U.S. can’t muster the resources to deter China’s growing assertiveness in the region, Beijing will try to make a land grab and dare the U.S. to respond.