 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Belarus’ imprisonment of artist, writers, and freedom fighters is inhumane

Maria Kolesnikova’s senseless punishment is a human rights violation

By

Editorials

November 28, 2022 - 4:34 PM

Maria Kolesnikova, the last remaining protest leader still in Belarus, gestures inside the defendants' cage at the opening of her trial on charges of undermining national security, conspiring to seize power and creating an extremist group, in Minsk on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Ramil Nasibulin/BELTA/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

In the darkness that political prisoners endure in Belarus, the “punishment cell,” or solitary confinement, is particularly miserable. Those who have suffered it recall constant cold. They are allowed only to take a toothbrush, thin towel and toilet paper; are forced to sleep on a wooden bunk without pillow or blanket; are denied reading material; have no contact with others, including a lawyer. Maria Kolesnikova, who fought for democracy in Belarus, has now been confined to one such hellhole.

Ms. Kolesnikova is known for her irrepressible, sunny mood. She is a professional musician — a flutist — who has studied in Belarus and Germany. Behind bars in a Belarus courtroom, she made a heart sign with her handcuffed hands and danced. She wrote to her father after 10 months in prison, “I’m well, healthy and cheerful!” We can only imagine how she copes in utter isolation at Penal Colony No. 4 in Gomel, in southeastern Belarus.

Relatives say they do not know how long she has been in the punishment cell, or for what; the prison staff refused to allow a lawyer to meet her. They add that she was disciplined recently for “being in the wrong place during working hours,” and for “impolite” behavior. These charges are just as ludicrous as the ones for which Ms. Kolesnikova was sentenced in September 2021 to 11 years in prison: “causing harm to the national security,” “conspiracy to seize power in an unconstitutional way,” and “creation of an extremist formation, or participation in it.”

Related
October 7, 2022
March 4, 2022
March 1, 2022
February 18, 2022
Most Popular