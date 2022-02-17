Biden should hear out Parkland dad’s plea

While our attention drifted elsewhere in the four years since a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people, Manuel Oliver recaptured it, starkly reminding us that the pain of losing a child does not ease.

Oliver, whose son Joaquin, was gunned down and murdered along with 16 others students and faculty members on Valentine’s Day 2018, staged a dramatic protest Monday, the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

Frustrated by the lack of gun-control laws passed since the tragedy, Oliver focused a light on an administration he says had done little to rein in guns in America.