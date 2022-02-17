 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Biden should hear out Parkland dad’s plea

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son, Joaquin, in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is frustrated with the government's response to gun violence

By

Editorials

February 17, 2022 - 9:01 AM

Manuel Oliver displays a banner calling on government officials to prioritize gun violence prevention from a construction crane near the White House on Monday, Feb. 14. Oliver's son Joaquin Oliver was killed in the Parkland School shooting four years ago. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

While our attention drifted elsewhere in the four years since a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed 17 people, Manuel Oliver recaptured it, starkly reminding us that the pain of losing a child does not ease.

Oliver, whose son Joaquin, was gunned down and murdered along with 16 others students and faculty members on Valentine’s Day 2018, staged a dramatic protest Monday, the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

Frustrated by the lack of gun-control laws passed since the tragedy, Oliver focused a light on an administration he says had done little to rein in guns in America.

