Blow, baby, blow. Wind is a fair-weather friend – but it delivers for Texas

In the end, even a fair-weather friend is valuable when you’ve got a whole army of them. And Texas, which claims the largest wind capacity in the nation, has amassed quite an army. In 2019, the federal government counted more than 13,000 operating wind turbines here — generating jobs, tax revenues and power and zero carbon emissions.

All that explains why, back in December, when Congress voted on a massive pandemic relief measure, it made sure to tuck in a familiar provision: a one-year extension of a tax credit for wind energy production — the 13th such extension since a Republican president first signed it into law in 1992.

It’s the Little Tax Credit That Could for its out-sized role in helping transform West Texas and the U.S. energy industry over the past three decades.