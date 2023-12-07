Brick by brick: When the war ends, rebuild Gaza

After a tenuous few days of calm during the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the fighting has started anew in Gaza, with Hamas firing rockets and Israel responding with airstrikes. It’s not clear when the hostilities may stop again, only that at some point, hopefully in the near future, the war will be over and the explosions will stop.

At that point, whenever it may be, things will not and cannot simply go back to normal for either population, but particularly the millions of Palestinians who will have nowhere to go about the difficult task of rebuilding their lives. The thousands of bombs dropped as part of Israel’s offensive in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 murders of more than 1,200 Israelis have shattered whole swaths of Gaza, and there’s no moving forward without some path to meaningfully rebuilding.

Israel should come to realize that the only way out here is through ensuring some dignity for the Palestinian public after Hamas. The project of peace needs more than security and force. This was the broken promise of the Netanyahu government, which ultimately thought it could control Hamas and use it to some political advantage, and failed to heed extraordinarily clear warnings about the imminent attack.