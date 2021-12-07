Buck O’Neil gets his due

If there is one thing that Kansas City knows how to do right, it’s throwing a party. And that’s just what is in order for the late, great John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil, who finally was selected for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday night.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said he and Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, have already started talking about how the the city will celebrate the win.

“Nothing is off the table,” Lucas told us. “This is like a championship game win for a Kansas City sports franchise. I could not be more excited for Buck’s family, the Negro League Baseball Museum and our city. We will celebrate his life.”