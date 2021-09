Former President George W. Bush used the occasion of a 9/11 speech to criticize the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and other U.S. political extremists.

“We have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” Bush said Saturday in Shanksville, Pa., at a ceremony to remember the hijacking and crash of United Flight 93, which was commandeered by Islamist terrorists.

Here is the entirety of his speech: