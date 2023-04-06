‘Buy American’ policy needs some flexibility

The nation’s spring construction season is starting up, and, in theory, it should be a big one. The 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law devoted more than $1 trillion dollars to upgrading the country’s roads, rails and ports. The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to pump tens of billions more into renewables and other energy infrastructure.

But tucked into these laws are provisions that make it harder to build the things the country needs to sustain Americans’ quality of life and reduce planet-warming emissions: protectionist clauses such as “Buy America” requirements.

The Post reported in February that state and local transportation officials worry that they cannot source domestically enough of certain goods, such as the reflective glass beads used to make highway safety stripping. High-speed rail parts, meanwhile, are mostly built in Japan or Europe.