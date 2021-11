Political primaries define candidates in the most extreme ways, and that usually isn’t good for governing.

But general elections, when they are competitive, can be moderating influences on governing. Yes, the races get ugly, but much of the mudslinging is about painting the other guy as a radical and presenting oneself as the sensible alternative.

And that’s what we expect to emerge in the race pitting Gov. Greg Abbott against Beto O’Rourke.