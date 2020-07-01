Cards stacked against new labor secretary

It doesn’t take much to see that the Kansas Department of Labor is a mess, a hot mess, in fact.

Its failures with the state’s unemployment system during the current national pandemic with massive unemployment have exposed an already aged and overworked system to other issues and caused massive delays preventing Kansans from receiving benefits they are entitled to and desperately need.

Then, of course, there are the duplicate payments for Pandemic Unemployment Insurance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that were made and then that June 10 clawback which was made without Gov. Laura Kelly’s consent. It ultimately caused Labor Secretary Delia Garcia to have to resign.