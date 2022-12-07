 | Wed, Dec 07, 2022
Ceremony’s ‘awkward’ moment

Honorees visibly avoided handshakes with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a receiving line.

By

Editorials

December 7, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky), second from right, holds out his hand for a handshake with Charles Sicknick, left, the father of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the events of Jan. 6, 2021, during a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers on Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — A Congressional Gold Medal ceremony Tuesday honoring Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was not without awkwardness.

Honorees visibly avoided handshakes with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a receiving line, after exchanging warm greetings with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

McCarthy, R-Calif., who is expected to be the next speaker of the House, praised the actions of law enforcement on Jan. 6. “These brave men and women are heroes, heroes who protected so many from harm on that day,” he said. “Days like today force us to realize how much we owe that thin blue line.”

