Menu Search Log in

Chancellor, governor fiddle while University of Missouri burns

Almost half of those tested for COVID-19 in the college town of Columbia, Mo., tested positive. That should be alarming. Instead, officials treat it as if it's to be expected.

By

Editorials

September 2, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Add the University of Missouri in Columbia to the list of colleges making dangerous decisions during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, Boone County-Columbia officials said that 44.6% of the people tested from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27 were positive for coronavirus — an absolutely shocking and alarming rate. Think about that: Nearly one of every two people tested.

The goal is to have a positivity rate of 5% or below. The national positivity rate is about 6%. Anything higher than 15% is considered a serious hot zone.

Related
September 1, 2020
August 27, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 3, 2020
Trending