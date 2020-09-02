Chancellor, governor fiddle while University of Missouri burns

Add the University of Missouri in Columbia to the list of colleges making dangerous decisions during the COVID-19 crisis.

On Friday, Boone County-Columbia officials said that 44.6% of the people tested from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27 were positive for coronavirus — an absolutely shocking and alarming rate. Think about that: Nearly one of every two people tested.

The goal is to have a positivity rate of 5% or below. The national positivity rate is about 6%. Anything higher than 15% is considered a serious hot zone.