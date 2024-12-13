Cherishing the Christmas spirit 

Judging from Thursday evening’s Christmas program, I would argue that second grade is the best of all.

The children were idyllic. Neat as a pin. Well-behaved. And enthusiastic.

Such behavior is learned.

Before the program began, Iola Elementary School’s first- and second-grade music instructor Kate Vernon gently “lectured” the audience about our expected behavior.

“Hold your whoops and hollers” for athletic venues. Don’t call out your child’s name. And show your appreciation with applause.

We did as told, creating a delightful evening.

The program also featured fifth-graders. Jaded creatures, by evidence of their favorite song: “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Are they really only 11 years old? Please mammas, don’t let your babies grow up to be pre-teens. It’s a cold world out there.

As every parent knows, what once was, can be undone in a flash.

My hat goes off to music teacher Addy Prather for keeping the students’ interest in music alive. She’s got a tough crowd to corral.

I recently read a piece about why Taylor Swift’s two-year tour was such a success.

From tweens to aging hippies, the consensus is that Swift’s relatable lyrics and catchy tunes bridge generations. And her enthusiasm is infectious.

“It’s OK to be feel happy!” is the feeling she imparts.

I felt that way Thursday.

Listening to the children sing “Frosty the Snowman” and “Silver Bells,” or play tunes on their recorders conjured up warm and fuzzy memories and feelings of goodwill toward men.