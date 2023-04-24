Chilling banter in Oklahoma

What happens behind closed doors when officials are meeting unlawfully has long been a concern of this newspaper, particularly because of how rare it is for those officials to face serious consequences for breaking the law. In Oklahoma, a journalist got lots more than he bargained for after deliberately leaving behind a recorder in a public meeting to verify that officials weren’t following the state’s open-meetings law. The more-than three-hour recording included talk of lynching Blacks and discussion of ways to contact hit men to kill and bury the journalist.

The journalist is Bruce Wallingham, publisher and editor of the Gazette-News in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. He was covering an open meeting of several county officials but, because of past experience with officials apparently continuing to meet after their public session had adjourned, Wallingham decided to leave his recorder running just to verify. He says he checked with a lawyer to ensure it was legal. When he checked the recording afterward, that’s when he heard the shocking back-and-forth among them.

Bizarrely, the officials aren’t disputing their racist remarks and discussion of killing Wallingham and his son. Rather, they’re upset at being recorded without their consent.