China’s saber rattling a worry

The risk of conflict in the Western Pacific is growing as China raises the military stakes with a goal of dominating the region. The Biden Administration will have to keep its nerve, while preparing for a more aggressive response if the Chinese Communist Party keeps pushing.

Consider China’s actions in the past two weeks:

• On May 26 a Chinese fighter jet came within 400 yards of a U.S. reconnaissance plane flying in international air space above the South China Sea. The unprofessional intercept forced the U.S. plane to fly through the jet’s wake and was a clear attempt to intimidate.