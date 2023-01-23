 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Colleges: Too many empty seats

Scrawny attendance on college campuses has many effects.

As a new college semester begins, instructors are talking about how to improve chronically low attendance. ILLUSTRATION COURTESY OF ERIC THOMAS/KSPA

Visit a faculty break room on a college campus these days. Or gather a group of university professors together for a Friday afternoon cocktail. Or call one on the phone to ask how classes are going.

Attendance arises first in almost any such conversation. Three semesters past the time when most universities proclaimed that classes should return to regular schedules and classroom formats, the world of higher education is still bucking and heaving.

Especially when it comes to attendance.

