Program helps former inmates ‘never go back’

We spend a lot of time focusing on what still needs correcting, because without awareness — and usually, sustained pressure — change is not even possible. But in this season in between the days we set aside for giving thanks and for making new resolutions to do better, we also wanted to recognize the transformation that has already happened in the lives of some former Kansas prison inmates.

At a recent luncheon for Reaching Out From Within, a Kansas-based, inmate-led program co-founded in 1982 by community activist SuEllen Fried and the late Greg Musselman, who was serving a life sentence in Lansing when they met, 10 alumni of the program spoke about what they’d learned, how they’d learned it, and where they are today. Here are a few excerpts:

MARC SHOWALTER served two stints in prison, the last time for 16½ years. Now he’s been out for five-and-a-half years, and talked about summoning the courage to tell an employer about his history. He could do that, he said, because he’s not that person any more. “I put in effort,” and like other alums can say, “look where I came from! Before I got out, I set goals, and have achieved all but one of them.”