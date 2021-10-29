 | Fri, Oct 29, 2021
Commonsense legislation may have a chance

The bill would give states more flexibility in how to spend funds the federal government provided under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

October 29, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Most of what we hear about Washington these days is how dysfunctional it is, and the reputation is well earned. We are in an era when political power and absolutist ideology have become far more important to prominent politicians than actually passing legislation that might prove helpful to the American people.

But there is a more nuanced side to the story. Important things still happen in Washington, and many members of Congress actually do want to get something done for their country rather than their political party.

Among those pieces of legislation is a little noticed bill that Sen. John Cornyn and a Democratic colleague introduced recently that soared through the body on unanimous consent. The bill would give states much more flexibility in how to spend funds the federal government provided under the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan.

