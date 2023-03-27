 | Mon, Mar 27, 2023
Congress is scapegoating TikTok

The concerns over user privacy, misinformation and impacts to children are not unique to TikTok. Congress should be wielding its regulatory authority more broadly to protect consumers, not just TikTok users.

March 27, 2023 - 3:35 PM

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew did not have a successful appearance before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

He did not assuage skeptical members of Congress that his enormously popular social media platform can isolate itself from Chinese government interference. Nor did he convince them that TikTok has done enough to address misinformation, protect children from harmful material or remove content that violates its code of conduct. It didn’t help his cause when Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida played a video showing an animated handgun firing in a post threatening the committee and its chairwoman. The video had been on TikTok for 41 days and was removed during the hearing.

