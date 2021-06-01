 | Tue, Jun 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Constituents have a duty to tell legislators of their priorities

Lawmakers are supposed to serve you, not an ideology or a special interest group.

By

Editorials

June 1, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Those of us who follow the news and share our opinions with you weekly are sometimes presented with contradictions.

Take this example: Polls show strong majorities of Kansans support expanding the state Medicaid program, also known as KanCare. Similarly, residents support common-sense gun legislation such as background checks.

Yet legislators in Topeka don’t do these things. Instead, they’ve dragged their feet for nearly a decade on Medicaid expansion. And they’re pushing the boundaries of gun legislation, advocating for open carry and removing age restrictions.

Related
February 8, 2021
February 2, 2021
January 7, 2020
April 8, 2019
Most Popular