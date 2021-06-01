Constituents have a duty to tell legislators of their priorities

Those of us who follow the news and share our opinions with you weekly are sometimes presented with contradictions.

Take this example: Polls show strong majorities of Kansans support expanding the state Medicaid program, also known as KanCare. Similarly, residents support common-sense gun legislation such as background checks.

Yet legislators in Topeka don’t do these things. Instead, they’ve dragged their feet for nearly a decade on Medicaid expansion. And they’re pushing the boundaries of gun legislation, advocating for open carry and removing age restrictions.