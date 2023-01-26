Coping with ‘Doomsday’ threat

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved up the doomsday threat on Tuesday.

The group — founded in part by Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer and other pioneering scientists, who helped develop the first nuclear weapon, in the belief that they “could not remain aloof to the consequences of their work” — moved its iconic “Doomsday Clock” to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it’s been to the doomsday hour ever.

For two years, the clock had been set at 100 seconds to midnight. Moving it even closer, according to a statement issued after a news conference held by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, is due “largely but not exclusively to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increased risk of nuclear escalation.”