 | Thu, Jan 26, 2023
Coping with ‘Doomsday’ threat

The nuclear saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion have strained the international system designed to preserve order — and avoid doomsday — in the world.

Editorials

January 26, 2023 - 5:25 PM

From left, members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Siegfried S. Hecker, Daniel Holz, Sharon Squassoni, Mary Robinson and Elbegorj Tsakhia demonstrate unveiling of the 2023 Doomsday Clock ahead of a live-streamed event Tuesday in Washington, D.C. This year the Doomsday Clock is set at 90 seconds to midnight. GETTY IMAGES/ANNA MONEYMAKER/TNS

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved up the doomsday threat on Tuesday.

The group — founded in part by Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer and other pioneering scientists, who helped develop the first nuclear weapon, in the belief that they “could not remain aloof to the consequences of their work” — moved its iconic “Doomsday Clock” to 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it’s been to the doomsday hour ever.

For two years, the clock had been set at 100 seconds to midnight. Moving it even closer, according to a statement issued after a news conference held by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, is due “largely but not exclusively to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increased risk of nuclear escalation.”

