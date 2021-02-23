Cruz’s attempt to flee winter storm backfires

Texans’ anger with Ted Cruz right now could power an entire electrical grid.

The outrage was sparked by viral images on social media Thursday showing Texas’ junior senator making his way through the airport, bag in tow, and boarding a flight to sunny Cancun as more than a million of his humble constituents shivered in the cold without power, heat, light, or in many cases, running water.

With the statewide death toll mounting into the dozens, snowmegeddon melted into catastrophe for struggling Texas families already on the brink amid a global pandemic. Even as millions saw their power restored, others faced burst pipes, boil water notices, long lines for food, and warnings of another hard freeze on the way.