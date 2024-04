Now that Question 1 to build a new Royals ballpark in the Crossroads and give Arrowhead Stadium a major overhaul has lost big, we’re not here to say, “We told you so.”

But rather, let’s go back to the business of Kansas City supporting the teams we love — and getting some love back.

The voters’ message was loud and clear: They expect to be listened to and hear answers to the questions asked. That’s all we wanted, too.