Democracy dies when U.S. students don’t learn their history and civics lessons

The National Assessment of Educational Progress civics test scores for eighth-graders for the first time have registered a decline while history scores continued their steep decline. The results for the nation’s report card are abysmal and present a major warning sign for the future regarding the ability of young people to grasp the events that shaped America and how the nation’s democratic institutions function. The lower that understanding, the higher the chances of young people being manipulated by social media and falling victim to political liars and scammers.

Girls performed worse than boys. Whites had steeper declines than blacks and Hispanics. Charter school students performed far worse than students in traditional public schools, while Catholic school students’ performance was flat. Parental education levels appeared to influence their children’s performance. The steepest regional decline for civics was here in the Midwest.

So what does it mean when only 22% of eighth-graders scored at or above basic proficiency levels for civics? It means that more than three-quarters of students don’t have the intellectual tools to understand the functions of government, legislatures and the judiciary — or why it’s important. They might not understand the Constitution and how the Bill of Rights outlines their freedoms and the boundaries of those freedoms.