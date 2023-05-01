DeSantis’s attacks on Disney backfire

Ron DeSantis has messed with the wrong mouse. Disney’s announcement that it is suing the Florida governor for his bizarre harassment campaign against the company over policy criticism touches on several important issues — freedom of speech, abuse of official power, free-market independence — all of which should helpfully spotlight just how unfit for the presidency the Florida governor has shown himself to be.

The feud started last year when Disney World’s corporate owners, pressured by its enormous workforce of young people, publicly criticized the “don’t say gay” law that DeSantis signed prohibiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. Whatever you think of that law — and many think it’s the worst kind of pandering to the extreme right as DeSantis mulls a possible presidential run — in this country, such criticism is permitted.

Unless, it seems, you’re Florida’s largest employer. That DeSantis would choose that particular target to vilify and undermine is confirmation that he cares more about stoking the culture-war fires for his own political gain than he does the economy of the state he governs.