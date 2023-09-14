Don’t fall for No Labels gimmick

Recently, we’ve received a couple of messages from readers extolling the promise of the supposedly centrist group No Labels.

In theory, this is a group looking for solutions in the neglected middle of the ideological spectrum by bringing together Republicans and Democrats who can see beyond their own partisan interests. “The crackpot left and the crackpot right that demand 100% of their agenda and demonize the other side for not agreeing with it are ripping this country apart,” as one commenter wrote on KansasCity.com.

Here in the middle of the map, No Labels’ purported “common sense” agenda may well have particular appeal. If Joe Biden and Donald Trump are once again the presidential nominees of their parties, the group says, and if (some? many? how many?) Americans aren’t happy about that, well then it will sponsor a “unity ticket” offering us a third choice.