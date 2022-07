The world is watching Kansas.

This is not hyperbole. On Aug. 2, Kansans will decide if yes, politicians can make a woman’s health care decisions, or no, women should be allowed to make their own choices, independent of state government.

The constitutional referendum on abortion and women’s health is the first in the nation since the U.S. Supreme Court’s troubling decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The stakes are enormous.