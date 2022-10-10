 | Mon, Oct 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Extreme drought conditions a wakeup call to Kansans

Cracking ground and empty river beds suggest the state must bring more urgency and focus to drought concerns. 

By

Editorials

October 10, 2022 - 2:19 PM

An irrigation pivot sprays water from the Ogallala Aquifer onto a young corn crop in Grant County, Kansas. (Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS)

Nathan Kells and his family have farmed in southwestern Haskell County, Kansas, since 1885. He runs a full service heifer ranch, growing crops to feed the animals.

The ground is dry. Very dry. Haskell County, a three-hour drive west of Wichita, now faces an “exceptional” drought, which is the highest category of dry. “Wildfires and large dust storms occur” when it’s this dry, the National Weather Service warns. 

“It’s very taxing on you, emotionally,” Kells said. “Not to speak of financially. We do what we can.” 

Related
May 12, 2021
May 19, 2020
May 11, 2020
November 20, 2018
Most Popular