Failing Daisy

Family and friends of 23-year old Daisy Coleman reacted with sorrow and shock last week following her death by suicide.

“She was my best friend and amazing daughter,” her mother Melinda wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “My baby girl is gone.”

For those who did not know Daisy, but who know her story, there remains work to do. Her death highlights the many ways the criminal justice system too often fails victims of sexual assault, many of whom suffer a lifetime of wide-reaching effects from the trauma they endured.