Failing the test: How a ‘better’ FAFSA is making financial aid much worse

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is known by high school seniors, college students and their parents, as well as everyone else by its acronym, FAFSA.

As its name says, there is no fee to fill out the online FAFSA form to become eligible for college scholarship and aid money, but this year it is imposing a high cost on families and colleges. And the culprit is the United States Department of Education, which runs the program.

Colleges around the country, including both the SUNY and CUNY public systems here in New York, are in the blind about who can pay how much to attend next fall. SUNY pushed back their deadline for students to accept their admission offers from May 1 to at least May 15. CUNY is moving the date to June 1. So much for making things better.