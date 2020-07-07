Farmers to the rescue!

When crops are ready to be harvested, they’re ready to be harvested.

That can be a challenge if you find yourself in the position of Greg Staatz, an Abilene wheat farmer who had broken his leg. His wheat wasn’t going to march out of the field on its own.

That’s when the nonprofit group Farm Rescue came into play. Newly expanded into Kansas, the organization recruited North Dakota and Minnesota volunteers and equipment to help Staatz with the harvest.