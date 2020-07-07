Farmers to the rescue!

When crops are ready to be harvested, they’re ready to be harvested.
That can be a challenge if you find yourself in the position of Greg Staatz, an Abilene wheat farmer who had broken his leg. His wheat wasn’t going to march out of the field on its own.
That’s when the nonprofit group Farm Rescue came into play. Newly expanded into Kansas, the organization recruited North Dakota and Minnesota volunteers and equipment to help Staatz with the harvest.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives