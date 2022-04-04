Few accomplishments by KS legislators open door for shady shenanigans

The Kansas Legislature adjourned early Saturday morning, having accomplished … what, exactly? Lawmakers passed an unconstitutionally gerrymandered congressional map earlier this year. They decided to offer an unnamed company $1 billion in incentives to build a big manufacturing plant. Friday, they finally passed a general state budget that contained a needed raise for state workers. That’s about it.

But repeal the food sales tax? Fund the schools? Expand Medicaid? Offer sports gambling? Nah. Kansans should be frustrated and angry. Republican legislators have turned governing into performance art, wasting your time and theirs on posturing and trivia while real problems facing real people are ignored.

This misguided approach was clear throughout the session, but it reached an apex of sorts Friday, April Fools’ Day. House Lawmakers spent much of the day debating a ban on transgender athletes in sports, and an unnecessary parents’ bill of rights, because of course discriminating against kids is much more important than what you pay at the grocery store. The transgender athlete ban is on its way to Gov. Laura Kelly, who must veto it. Oh: Legislators also scurried about the Kansas Capitol, terrified that an ethics investigation might reveal the disgusting influence of money in state politics. Naturally, they considered removing the ethics director to stop the probe. Thankfully, that transparent attempt at self-protection collapsed. Saturday’s adjournment isn’t the end of this foolishness. Lawmakers will reconvene April 25, and will likely take up unfinished business at that time. Major issues like K-12 school funding must be addressed.