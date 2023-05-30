Florida school board allows one parent undue influence

Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” begins: When day comes, we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade? / The loss we carry. A sea we must wade. She made history in January 2021 as the youngest poet ever to read at a presidential inauguration. Her long-form poem, which she read at the age of 22 during President Joe Biden’s inaugural ceremony, doesn’t contain a single obscene or vulgar word — yet a complaint from exactly one parent has prompted a Florida school to prohibit elementary students from accessing it.

The poem does explore the issue of race in America, which in itself may have been the offending factor, given the political right’s movement to banish so-called “critical race theory” from the classroom. When critics of that movement warn that this is a slippery slope that will inevitably lead to barring kids from any discussion whatsoever of race, this is what they’re talking about.

Florida, like Missouri and other red states, has been passing legislation that treats school teachers as if they can’t be trusted to make reasonable decisions about teaching age-appropriate materials to kids — which is what they’re trained and paid for. The laws tend to set vaguely defined standards for what kids can and can’t read, which in turn tends to make school officials skittish about leaving materials on shelves during the slightest instance of controversy. The story behind Gorman’s poem is a perfect demonstration of this dangerous dynamic in action.